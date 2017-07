What is online reputation?

The world has gone digital. Your brand name lives online, accessible anywhere in the world. As a result, your brand's online reputation is subject to what web users think about it. Reviews, social media posts, and forum comments can impact your reputation either positively or negatively, and these can come from users anywhere online.



Protecting and building your brand now means monitoring all those sources, to find out exactly what people think about you. The Brand Grader gives you an introduction to this, and more powerful media monitoring tools like Mention help you take reputation management further.

What can I do with this data?

The Brand Grader gives you a quick glimpse, a snapshot into how your brand performs online. This should give you an idea of what's working for you, and where you can improve.



If sentiment towards your brand isn't as positive as you'd like, reach out to social users to solve their problems. If powerful web and Twitter influencers aren't yet talking about you, a well-crafted influencer marketing strategy can help.



Check back with The Brand Grader regularly to see if you're making progress, and to find new areas to focus on in your marketing.

How can I improve my reputation online?

To truly improve your reputation, you need to start actively monitoring your brand. This means tracking conversations anywhere online, to ensure you understand what people say about you.



Next, take the information you learn from brand monitoring and use it to build your brand. This includes responding to social media mentions in real time, looking for powerful influencers to spread the word about you, and monitoring your competitors to learn from their strategy.



To begin, take a look at this 5-Step Reputation Management Plan. It'll help you identify where to monitor your reputation, and how to begin improving it.

Where does this data come from?

The Brand Grader was build using Mention, a real time media monitoring app. Mention crawls the web and social media to find conversations based on keywords of your choice. These can include your brand name, your competitors, or your industry as a whole.

Can I only look at my own brand?

No. The Brand Grader lets you assess any brand's reputation online. This includes your competitors, industry voices or publications, or specific products owned by a larger brand.



If it has its own name and social media accounts, The Brand Grader can examine it.

How can I share my results?

Found something interesting in The Brand Grader, and want to share it with the world? We've included a few key tools to help you do this:

Embed any graph into a blog post or web page by selecting Embed your graph at the top of each section.

into a blog post or web page by selecting Embed your graph at the top of each section. Export your results as a PDF report .

. Share your results on social media using the share buttons on the final page of The Brand Grader.

Show everyone how strong your brand is, and share interesting insights you've discovered into other well-known brands.

How can I get deeper insights about my brand?

The Brand Grader merely scratches the surface of what's available to you with an enterprise monitoring tool like Mention. To go further, create your own account with access to:

Complex Boolean queries for precise monitoring

Full Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn monitoring

Television and radio sources in the US

Automated reports sent to clients, colleagues, and stakeholders

Dedicated account manager to build your account for you

To learn more about Mention, watch this short video.